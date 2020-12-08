The North West Anglia Foundation Trust has started administering the Covid-19 vaccine approved by Pfizer/BioNTech, at Peterborough City Hospital.

NHS staff worked throughout the weekend to prepare for the launch of the programme with the first vaccinations taking place on Tuesday, December 8.

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are really proud and excited to be such an integral part of delivering the national vaccination programme.

“We know that vaccinating the country is a monumental task and we will be taking advice and guidance with regards to priority groups and implementing any new guidance that arises.

“We ask all of our patients, visitors and staff to remember how important it is to remain vigilant and to protect themselves and each other. This is a marathon and not a sprint and it is imperative that we continue with all of the protective measures we have in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

NHS staff have been working over the weekend to prepare the sites and accept deliveries.

GPs and other primary care staff are also being put on standby to start delivering the jab.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown in studies to be 95 per cent effective and works in all age groups.

