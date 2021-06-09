News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Approval for new operating theatre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:00 PM June 9, 2021   
Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Picture: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A new, purpose-built operating theatres block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Plans for a new, purpose-built operating theatres block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council. 

The approval marks the latest milestone on the hospital’s journey to provide new facilities to enhance the experience of patients requiring surgery at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. 

Caroline Walker, chief executive officer at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, said: “We are delighted that Huntingdonshire District Council has backed our plans to transform the operating theatre facilities at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.  

“This is another important milestone for our Trust as we seek to invest in modern healthcare facilities across the site. 

“It is an exciting time for our patients and staff, particularly those working in our existing theatres, as they have been closely involved in planning the new operating environment they will be working in.  

“We are looking forward to involving all our stakeholders in every stages of the process.” 

The theatre block development at Hinchingbrooke is the second part of a three-phase redevelopment scheme to replace the old hospital building and modernise Hinchingbrooke, which opened in 1984. 

Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Huntingdon News

