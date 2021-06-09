Approval for new operating theatre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Plans for a new, purpose-built operating theatres block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.
The approval marks the latest milestone on the hospital’s journey to provide new facilities to enhance the experience of patients requiring surgery at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
Caroline Walker, chief executive officer at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, said: “We are delighted that Huntingdonshire District Council has backed our plans to transform the operating theatre facilities at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
“This is another important milestone for our Trust as we seek to invest in modern healthcare facilities across the site.
“It is an exciting time for our patients and staff, particularly those working in our existing theatres, as they have been closely involved in planning the new operating environment they will be working in.
You may also want to watch:
“We are looking forward to involving all our stakeholders in every stages of the process.”
The theatre block development at Hinchingbrooke is the second part of a three-phase redevelopment scheme to replace the old hospital building and modernise Hinchingbrooke, which opened in 1984.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man
- 2 Cricket club anger over Green Order
- 3 Paedophile offered 'naked massages' to undercover police officer
- 4 Speeding drivers targeted in traffic offences crackdown
- 5 'It is not on!' - Anger over cars parked on pavements across Hunts
- 6 Cat shot in 'sickening' attack in village near St Neots
- 7 School student recognised for her 150 acts of kindness during lockdown
- 8 Police officer cleared of misconduct for stopping driver because he was Black
- 9 Driver charged after car crashes into house in Ramsey
- 10 The old railway lines of Huntingdonshire