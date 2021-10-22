Published: 7:27 AM October 22, 2021

Play Teams in the Holly Children's ward have been raising the children's spirits. - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

The Play Teams on the Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital have been celebrating Play in Hospital Week to highlight the benefits of play therapy in supporting mental health.

This year Play in Hospital Week focused on ‘play through the pandemic’ and the team looked at how to support children who may be struggling with their mental health.

The Play Team are an important part of the children’s services team and are called upon to distract children during medical procedures, such as blood tests, lift their spirits and to try and encourage play, even when they are unwell.

Zoe Wilkinson, Play Team Leader for Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of children struggling with their mental health due to the pandemic, so we have been focusing on how we can support and care for children who are physically unwell, but also may be struggling mentally too.

“Play in Hospital week gave us the opportunity to focus on specific themes and the children and staff really embraced the challenges.

You may also want to watch:

"We always try to make our children’s wards a fun and positive environment and this really helps to give the children the boost that they need.”