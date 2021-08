Published: 7:25 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 7:27 AM August 17, 2021

Hinchingbrooke Hospital have put visiting restrictions back in place after a concerning rise in coronavirus cases. - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital have put visiting restrictions back in place after a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.

The hospital has said it is also concerned about the "low vaccination rate" within our region.

The hospital has reinstated the restrictions but has issued a list of exempt cases where people may visit patients.

A spokesman for Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “Due to a concerning increase in cases of Coronavirus in our local communities, as well as a low vaccination rate in our region, we have made the difficult decision to restrict visiting again, effective from August 1.”

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer said: "We fully appreciate that not being able to visit a relative or friend is incredibly difficult and we are sorry we’ve had to reinstate restrictions at this level.”

"Unfortunately we have seen a rise in cases within our hospitals in the last seven days – these are infections being brought in from outside visitors.

Therefore we must take steps to protect our patients who are already vulnerable, and to protect our staff who are vital to us being able to continue treating our patients.

The situation will be reviewed daily and we will look to reintroduce visiting as soon as it is safe enough to do so."

This means that there will be no visiting permitted except in the following circumstances:

End of life patients – two people will be allowed to visit for patients receiving end of life care

One parent/ carer per child – this is for children as inpatients as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department

One carer is permitted for any patient requiring a carer who is an inpatient as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department

Maternity services are not included within these restrictions – please visit the website for information specific to maternity