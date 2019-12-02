The four wheelchairs can take a heavier weight and will enable the porters to move patients with greater comfort and safety.

The chairs have also been colour coded for different departments and will be given to the emergency department, x-ray, fracture clinic and the main reception.

Gwenda Cards, which sells cards from the hospital foyer, has raised more than £1,100 which will be added to the Friends fund which is used to purchase equipment for the hospital.

Bev Balls, patient services manager at the hospital, said: "We would like to say 'thank you' to Gwenda and the Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital for their continued support. The new wheelchairs will be used in different areas across the hospital."