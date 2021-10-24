News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital have donated seven wheelchairs

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:56 PM October 24, 2021   
Members of Friends for Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Left to Right:- Vice Chairman of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Ann Petty, Fundraiser for Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Gwen King, Beverly Balls Patient Facilities Manager for Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Patricia Butcher the Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital - Credit: Archant

The Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital have donated seven wheelchairs to the hospital.  

The charity was established in 1983 and its main aim is to raise funds to buy equipment that the hospital wards request. 

A total of six red porter wheelchairs have been donated to the treatment centre and a rainbow children’s wheelchair to the Holly Children’s ward. 

Members of Friends for Hinchingbrooke House

Left to Right: Vice Chairman of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Anne Petty, Zoe Wilkinson Play Service Co-Ordinator for the Holly Ward Children's Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Patricia Butcher the Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Fundraiser for Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Gwen King. - Credit: Archant

Patricia Butcher, the chairman of the Friends group, said: "We hold several fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for equipment for the hospital.

“We have held a strawberry tea in the summer, a quiz and pie night, there is also a grand draw every year and an Easter raffle at the hospital.

Zoe Wilkinson, Play Services Co-Ordinator for the Holly Children's ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. 

Zoe Wilkinson, Play Services Co-Ordinator for the Holly Children's ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"We raise thousands of pounds.   

“Red wheelchairs have been selected this time because over the years we have provided several wheelchairs for a number of departments and we always try to colour code them, according to the different departments and the treatment centre chose red. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Station hub will "breathe new life" into Huntingdon
  2. 2 St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody
  3. 3 Caravan wedged under Fens rail bridge  
  1. 4 See photos of the intricate final stages of the Huntingdon Viaduct removal
  2. 5 Gym members raise funds for children with cancer
  3. 6 Man, 20, rapes woman as she slept, court told
  4. 7 Huntingdon assistant land buyer wins graduate award from her peers
  5. 8 Child rapist from St Ives has been jailed after abuse
  6. 9 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
  7. 10 How well do you know Huntingdon?

“The red chairs cost altogether over £3,000 and the rainbow colour wheelchair cost over £500

"It has been very exciting to be able to donate these chairs to the Hospital."

Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke House Patricia Butcher

Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke House Patricia Butcher with Tom Berry Junior a Porter at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Archant

Patricia also mentioned that the charity have donated a microwave to the special care baby unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.   




Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yanick Beresford, 25, and Aiste Paulauskaite, 21, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'

Hunts Post Reporter

Logo Icon
Boots on Huntingdon High Street is closed today due to flooding.

Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged after police found a knife in a St Neots property

Cambs Live

Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon