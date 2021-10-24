Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital have donated seven wheelchairs
The Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital have donated seven wheelchairs to the hospital.
The charity was established in 1983 and its main aim is to raise funds to buy equipment that the hospital wards request.
A total of six red porter wheelchairs have been donated to the treatment centre and a rainbow children’s wheelchair to the Holly Children’s ward.
Patricia Butcher, the chairman of the Friends group, said: "We hold several fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for equipment for the hospital.
“We have held a strawberry tea in the summer, a quiz and pie night, there is also a grand draw every year and an Easter raffle at the hospital.
"We raise thousands of pounds.
“Red wheelchairs have been selected this time because over the years we have provided several wheelchairs for a number of departments and we always try to colour code them, according to the different departments and the treatment centre chose red.
“The red chairs cost altogether over £3,000 and the rainbow colour wheelchair cost over £500
"It has been very exciting to be able to donate these chairs to the Hospital."
Patricia also mentioned that the charity have donated a microwave to the special care baby unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.