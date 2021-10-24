Published: 12:56 PM October 24, 2021

Left to Right:- Vice Chairman of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Ann Petty, Fundraiser for Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Gwen King, Beverly Balls Patient Facilities Manager for Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Patricia Butcher the Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital - Credit: Archant

The Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital have donated seven wheelchairs to the hospital.

The charity was established in 1983 and its main aim is to raise funds to buy equipment that the hospital wards request.

A total of six red porter wheelchairs have been donated to the treatment centre and a rainbow children’s wheelchair to the Holly Children’s ward.

Left to Right: Vice Chairman of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Anne Petty, Zoe Wilkinson Play Service Co-Ordinator for the Holly Ward Children's Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Patricia Butcher the Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Fundraiser for Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Gwen King. - Credit: Archant

Patricia Butcher, the chairman of the Friends group, said: "We hold several fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for equipment for the hospital.

“We have held a strawberry tea in the summer, a quiz and pie night, there is also a grand draw every year and an Easter raffle at the hospital.

Zoe Wilkinson, Play Services Co-Ordinator for the Holly Children's ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Archant

"We raise thousands of pounds.

“Red wheelchairs have been selected this time because over the years we have provided several wheelchairs for a number of departments and we always try to colour code them, according to the different departments and the treatment centre chose red.

“The red chairs cost altogether over £3,000 and the rainbow colour wheelchair cost over £500

"It has been very exciting to be able to donate these chairs to the Hospital."

Chair of Friends of Hinchingbrooke House Patricia Butcher with Tom Berry Junior a Porter at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Archant

Patricia also mentioned that the charity have donated a microwave to the special care baby unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.











