Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff pay tribute to staff member who died from Covid

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:03 AM December 9, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 16, 2020
Tributes are being paid to Hinchingbrook Hospital ward clerk Dave Kemp who died from Covid 19.

Staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital are mourning the loss of a well-known and respected colleague who passed away after contracting the Covid-19 infection.

Ward clerk Dave Kemp, who worked on the Acute Assessment Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, died on December 1 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Caroline Walker, chief executive officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “Our sincerest thoughts are with Dave’s wife Barbara, who is part of the maternity team at Hinchingbrooke, their family and loved ones, and also our team on the Acute Assessment Unit. Dave was a very popular team member and will be greatly missed.

“I am grateful to our chaplaincy team, our Occupational Health staff and Emotional Wellbeing Team who are supporting staff. We have set up a condolence book in our chapel where staff are leaving messages and memories that we hope will provide some comfort to Dave’s loved ones over the coming weeks.”

A Memorial Fundraiser page has been set up on Facebook to raise money for Kidney Research UK in Dave’s memory. The page can be accessed here: www.facebook.com/donate/788457081712612/

Dave’s funeral will take place on Monday, December 21. Arrangements are currently being made for the funeral cortege to pass by Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

