Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff have expressed their gratitude as the hospital has started receiving toiletry, food and drink donations from the public.

Last week, nurse Sarah Louise made an appeal to the public for toiletries, food and drink items for staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, hospital staff are working long shifts and are having to wash their hands a lot.

Necessities such as hand cream and barrier creams really help to protect the staff’s hands, other hygiene products, food and drink items also really help.

The hospital are already receiving many donations from the public and have been overwhelmed from the generosity of the public.

Caroline Walker, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The way people have come forward to show their support for our staff has been phenomenal.

“It means a lot to our staff and knowing they have all this support from our local community keeps them going while they care for our patients and each other in such unprecedented times.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the businesses, community groups and individuals who have got in touch over the last fortnight to offer food, treats and more to help our teams get through these challenging times.

“I would also like to thank our staff who are doing a fantastic job, considering the circumstances. I am incredibly proud of the way they have stepped up to meet the demands of running our services during the outbreak.”

Clare Tupper, a nurse from Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “A huge thank you from us in theatres at Hinchingbrooke.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of donated/bought toiletries and hand cream and for the items that people have ordered and are yet to come.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

If you would like to make a donation to Hinchingbrooke Hospital visit the Amazon Wish List page at: - www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3UQ6R8P8ZUYRU?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR22igKytlFQaTG18aXg9pCKZxS-lVET1pelVIVghqrSDphH1hJivZhLTak

When coming to the checkout, click on the tab that says change address.

Then type in the address of the hospital which is: Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Parkway Hinchingbrooke, Huntingdon, PE29 6NT.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital have other donation schemes also in place, that you can get involved with.

Shop with Amazon Smile, go to smile.amazon.co.uk and select the hospital’s trust charity ‘Over and Above at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’ and Amazon will make a donation to the charity, from every purchase that you make, at no extra cost to you.

You can also make a donation to General Funds, which can be used to benefit any area within the hospital, or you can specify a ward or area.

You can telephone the cash fffice at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on 01480 847417 to support us by debit or credit card.

Or you can make a donation online: www.justgiving.com/nwangliaftCharity