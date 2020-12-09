Now, nurses at Hinchingbrooke Hospital want to say thank you and share Christmas joy with those who supported them earlier this year.

On March 16 the hospital’s elective orthopaedic ward became the Covid-19 receiving ward for the first wave of the pandemic.

Charlene McEwen, who started her career as a secretary at Hinchingbrooke before training to become a nurse, said: “We were not prepared, it was difficult, and still is, but we worked with people across departments to become one team.

“During the most unprecedented time of our careers the nurses were supported by so many – we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all.”

THANK YOU

First and foremost, thank you to Drs Havlik, Maria and Natasha for guiding us and your unwavering commitment to our patients.

To the palliative care team, Pam Patton specialist respiratory nurse, Outreach team, all the nurses and healthcare assistants who booked shifts to work alongside us and the catering team for keeping us fed and watered.

Chloe Swanborough for the goody bags/donation table, the residents of St Neots and St Neots Rotary Club

To all the supermarkets for your dedicated time slots

For Heaven’s Cake, Hodson’s Fish and Chips, Huntingdon

Avon

Hotel Chocolat

Cinta, Godmanchester

Costa, Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Eunice Artisan Bakery,

Waitrose - for the flowers you sent

Aim, Wisbech, for the protective goggles

Renedra Ltd, Wisbech, for the ear protectors

Stage Coach for your concessions and travel bags

Patricia Cruickshank and Richenda Davis for your cakes

The fruit/veg company for mask extensions, uniform bags, laundry bags

Highlands of Bluntisham and the Curry House, Bluntisham, for your NHS discount

Tori Claridge Clark for your daily inspirational quotes

The Body Shop

Richenda Davis – for your cakes

Finally, thank you to all our friends, family and neighbours who stood on their doorsteps every Thursday to clap in appreciation to all the key workers who continued to work throughout the scariest of times.

And to anyone else we have forgot to mention...

We wish you all a very merry Christmas and a healthy 2021.