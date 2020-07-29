Graham Wilde, chief operating officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “Following routine testing of our water supply we have identified levels of the Legionella bacteria within the system.

“We are working with engineers and our facilities management team to undertake a series of actions this morning to clear the system. While that takes place we will not have any hot water available to our patients and staff. We have alternative arrangements in place for this period, and have provided specific instructions to our wards and clinics to help them continue to care for our patients.

“We would like to assure patients and staff that we are taking all actions necessary to return our site to usual operation as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”