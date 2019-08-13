The huge project saw 1.67million current and archived patient records transferred from two separate patient administration systems into one new system which will also serve trust patients using outpatient and radiology services at Doddington Hospital and the Princess of Wales Hospital, in Ely. At the same time, the trust merged the systems in use in its emergency departments and theatres across Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, to provide greater continuity across its sites. David Pratt, director of finance, and executive sponsor of the project, said: