Hinchingbrooke Hospital holds first Remembrance ceremony
- Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Hinchingbrooke Hospital has held their first-ever ceremony to mark Armistice Day.
Yesterday on November 11, the service was led by Chaplain Roger Cresswell and Chief Finance Officer Joel Harrison laid the wreath.
Representatives from the Royal British Legion also attended and Armed Forces staff too.
A spokesman for Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “We are both honoured and proud to mark Armistice Day with our staff and patients today.
“Thank you to all who joined us for our first-ever ceremony on site with our new Royal British legion statues.
You may also want to watch:
“And thank you to Chaplain Roger Cresswell for leading the service.
“Chief Finance Officer Joel Harrison laid a wreath to remember those who have lost their lives in military service.
Most Read
- 1 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
- 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
- 3 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
- 4 'A difficult winter ahead' NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan
- 5 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
- 6 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
- 7 Students unveil new garden of remembrance on Armistice Day
- 8 Remembrance service held in Huntingdon to mark Armistice Day
- 9 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
- 10 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
“We were pleased to be joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion and colleagues from our Armed Forces staff network, too.”