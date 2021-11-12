Hinchingbrooke Hospital has held their first-ever ceremony to mark Armistice Day.

Yesterday on November 11, the service was led by Chaplain Roger Cresswell and Chief Finance Officer Joel Harrison laid the wreath.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion also attended and Armed Forces staff too.

The ceremony was led by Chaplain Roger Cresswell - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A spokesman for Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “We are both honoured and proud to mark Armistice Day with our staff and patients today.

“Thank you to all who joined us for our first-ever ceremony on site with our new Royal British legion statues.

“And thank you to Chaplain Roger Cresswell for leading the service.

“Chief Finance Officer Joel Harrison laid a wreath to remember those who have lost their lives in military service.

“We were pleased to be joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion and colleagues from our Armed Forces staff network, too.”

Staff of Hinchingbrooke Hospital attended the cermemony - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital



