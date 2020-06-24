The Trust has reported it has seen 12 new cases in the last week, compared to 95 cases in the same week in May.

“This is fantastic progress, but please do remember to keep to national guidelines regarding social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings,” said a spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals.

“We would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to our local community and staff for helping to decrease the number of new cases we are seeing enter our hospitals.”