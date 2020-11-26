Retired primary school teacher has knitted dolls for Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff
- Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital
A retired primary school teacher has decided to use her talent for knitting to create a medical team for staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
Margaret Walker has made a team of dolls as a keep-sake for staff to say thank you for everything they do.
Margaret loves making the dolls, which take about two to three days each to make.
Margaret said: “I made the ‘medical team ‘because I wanted to thank the staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for everything they do for members of the public.
“I had a heart attack during August Bank Holiday weekend and was taken to Hinchingbrooke.
“It was a hot day and the staff gave us ice lollies to cool us down, which I thought was very kind. I will never forget the care they gave me.”
Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The knitted medical team are being displayed for staff, patients and visitors to see.
“On behalf of the Trust I would like to thank Margaret, such a thoughtful and lovely gesture means a lot to our hard-working teams.”