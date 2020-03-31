The Trust that runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital has today (Wednesday) confirmed there have now been six deaths from coronavirus.

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust has said that six patients have died at Hinchingbrooke and three at Peterborough City hospital.

Caroline Walker, chief executive, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I can confirm that sadly, nine patients being cared for in our Trust have passed away. Six at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and three at Peterborough City Hospital. All patients were over the age of 70 and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

