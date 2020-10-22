Catering staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital protesting over their jobs being outsourced in January PICTURE: Archant Catering staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital protesting over their jobs being outsourced in January PICTURE: Archant

NHS catering staff protested outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital yesterday (October 22) to stop their jobs being outsourced to a private provider in January.

Staff braved the rain and stood outside the entrance to the Huntingdon hospital to make their views clear.

Around 30 staff signed an open letter to the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) on August 27 urging bosses to keep their roles as part of the NHS.

Organiser of the protest, Unison’s branch secretary Samantha Jane Hemraj said: “We are protesting because of the potential outsourcing of NHS catering staff services to an outside contract. We are campaigning to stop this from happening and keep the services in house. I just can’t see a reason to outsource when these people are doing a really good job.”

Angie Vose, an NHS catering staff member at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, who was also campaigning at the protest yesterday, said: “We feel hurt, because all the years that we have put into it, everyone has done more than their job’s worth for the patients.

“It just feels like it’s a waste of time because all they care about is the money and not the actual patient’s welfare.

“Patients are not going to want to have microwave meals everyday, food is part of the recovery.”

Ed Murphy, Labour and Cooperative Party Councillor at Peterbrough City Council was also at the protest to support staff and he said: “I’m here today to join the catering staff and other people whose jobs are threatened, by some weird attempt by the Trust to privatise some in-house services.

“Even the secretary of state is saying this is a service that we need to be protecting it, it’s secure, it’s safe and people work with good terms and conditions. It’s also part of the Heritage.”

NWAFT has been contacted for a comment on the protest and the proposals.