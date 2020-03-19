However, members of the public are being asked to submit any questions relating to the agenda to put to board members in advance so that they can be answered in the meeting which takes place on March 31 at 2pm in the Board Room at Peterborough City Hospital.

Rob Hughes, chairman of the Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “We have restricted visiting to patients and non-essential meetings that involve external visitors as part of our co-ordinated response to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, so it makes sense to put a hold on staging public meetings for the time being. However, we still want the public to get involved and will be happy to answer any questions they may have as part of our meeting agenda. We will offer our responses both directly to those individuals and via our public website after the meeting.”

The agenda and papers for the meeting will be available on the Trust’s website from Friday 27 March 2020. Members of the public can submit their questions by 5pm on Monday, March 30 via email: nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net.