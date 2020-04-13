The trust reports that a total of 45 patients have died from Covid-19 and that breaks down as: 19 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 26 at Peterborough City Hospital. Patients were aged 30 to 90 years old and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

Caroline Walker, chief executive, for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I can confirm that sadly, a total of 45 patients being cared for in our trust have passed away since we began reporting Covid-19-related deaths. There have been 19 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 26 at Peterborough City Hospital. Patients were aged 30 to 90 years old and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

April 13 update for the UK:

4,342 new confirmed cases

88,621 total confirmed cases

290,720 total people tested

Death toll now 11,329 - up 717 on yesterday.