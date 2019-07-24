Forecasts show temperatures are expected to continue to climb, and could reach record-breaking levels by tomorrow (Thursday), with 36C in Huntingdonshire.

There are a number of steps drivers can take to deal with the hot conditions, and Highways England advised drivers to:

- Take a bottle of water with you before setting out to ensure you stay hydrated

- Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

- Check the weather forecast for your destination

- Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys

- Ensure you and your cars are fit for the journey.

Highways England resilience manager Helen Cook said:"Safety is our top priority and we want all drivers to safely reach their destinations during the expected heatwave. I would urge people to prepare for their journey by stocking up on water, checking their vehicles and assessing travel conditions before they set off."

Further advice and information can be found on the Met Office website at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/. Highways England will also be providing regular updates on its regional Twitter feeds: @HighwaysNEAST, @HighwaysNWEST, @HighwaysSEAST, @HighwaysSWEST, @HighwaysEAST, @HighwaysEMIDS, @HighwaysWMIDS and @HighwaysYORKS.