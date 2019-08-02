Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Highway 86 Transport Ltd of 35 Bayleaf Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough PE7 8NS is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Allways Garage Ltd, Alconbury Airfield, Huntingdon, PE28 4WX.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.