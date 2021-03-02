News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Beavers impress to get their highest awards in lockdown

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM March 2, 2021
Georgia, Alex, Cameron and Robert were delighted to get their awards. - Credit: 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group

Hardworking Beavers in Huntingdon earned their highest awards by camping, cooking and stepping outside of their comfort zones. 

Cameron Green, aged seven, received his Beaver chief scouts bronze award, while Robert Stoica aged 11, Georgia Roberts and Alex Brugnoli, both aged 10, got their chief scouts silver awards. 

The talented children all attend the 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group. 

Alex Brugnoli with his award. - Credit: 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group

Beavers have to complete all six challenge awards and four activity badges while Cubs have to complete seven challenge awards and six activity badges. 

These are the highest awards that a Beaver and Cub can earn throughout their time in the section.  

Georgia Roberts with her award. - Credit: 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group

“It is all about stepping outside your comfort zone, trying something you wouldn't normally be interested in, taking the lead in something that scares you and unlocking hidden talents along the way,” said Karen Brugnoli, cub scout leader. 

“These children have achieved these awards while having to work independently, meeting via zoom sessions and not face to face which makes it even more of an achievement.  

Cameron Green with his award. - Credit: 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group

“Well done to all of you - you make us all very proud.” 

If you would like to volunteer then please contact: www.cambridgeshirescouts.org.uk 

Robert Stoica with his award. - Credit: 1st Stukeley Meadows Scout Group


