A farm and bird of prey centre is appealing for donations to help feed the animals and birds in its care.

Herrings Green Activity Farm and Bird of Prey Centre needs to raise funds as like other wildlife outlets it has lost its income from visitor admission funds.

The farm, in Bedfordshire that attracts visitors from all over the area, has 200 birds of prey and animals at the farm, all requiring different types of diets and levels of care.

It costs between £800-£1,000 a day to feed and care for all of them and with more babies due over the next few months food bills will increase.

Emma Atkinson, a partner at the centre says they desperately need help from the public for donations, which keep the animals fed and housed.

Emma Atkinson said: “We desperately need to help from the British public, any donations received will not only keep the animals fed but also housed.

“Like all businesses we are facing very difficult times, while our gates remain closed the future of our birds, animals and Herrings Green Farm is looking very bleak.

“We don’t own the site, we rent it and the animals are continuing to breed which means more animals are being born and therefore more animals to house and feed.

You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/herringsgreenfarmandbirdofpreycentre

There is also an amazon wish list that has been set up for more information visit: www.birdsofpreycentre.co.uk