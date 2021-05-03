News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
What indoor and outdoor attractions can open on May 17

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:00 PM May 3, 2021   
Gyms have been operating but indoor classes will be allowed to go ahead after May 17.

Theatres, cinemas and indoor exercise classes can all reopen on May 17, if the Prime Minister gives the go-ahead for Step 3 lockdown easing next week. 

According to Cabinet Office guidance, this will include:

  • cinemas (outdoor cinemas will also be permitted to open)
  • theatres (outdoor theatres will also be permitted to open)
  • concert halls
  • amusement arcades and adult gaming centres
  • bingo halls
  • casinos
  • bowling alleys
  • snooker and pool halls.

Cambridge’s largest student venue, the ADC Theatre, plans to reopen from May 24 in line with the government’s roadmap. 

‘We’re so excited to be bringing back live performance after such a long absence,’ says the ADC theatre manager, Jamie Rycroft.

"Having re-opened  last autumn, we know how to produce exciting works of theatre that are safe and follow restrictions. Being able to re-open the Corpus Playroom for the first time in a year is also great news, and we have a fantastic season of student-written drama and comedy in the space. If you are not quite feeling ready to return to an in-person auditorium, we are livestreaming the majority of our ADC shows for you to watch from home."

Cineworld, which has outlets in St Neots and Huntingdon, has stated that it expects to "resume operations in the UK in May, in line with current Government guidance" but there is no specific information about which sites will reopen and when.

"At that time, we will be following Government and health authority guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers," according to its website. 

Other attractions allowed to reopen include museums and galleries; adventure playgrounds and activities; skating rinks; games and recreation venues, including laser quest, escape rooms, paintballing and recreational driving facilities; play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks and trampolining parks.

Zoos safari parks, aquariums and other animal attractions will also be allowed to reopen as well as stately or historic homes, castles, or other heritage sites.

The list also includes conference centres and exhibition halls and private dining and banqueting events, subject to the capacity limits set out by the Government so this means there will still be some restrictions in place.

Remaining holiday accommodation, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen, as can saunas and steam rooms, which are currently closed.

Indoor adult team sports and group exercise classes at gyms will also return.


