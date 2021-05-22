News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hemingford Grey Hub played huge role during the pandemic

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM May 22, 2021   
Helen Mountain delivering a meal to Brian Francis

Helen Mountain delivering a meal to Brian Francis

During the coronavirus pandemic, The Hemingford Grey Hub played a vital part in the community to support people through the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Tish Peek, chairman of The Hub said: “The Hub was already set up before the pandemic as a good neighbourhood scheme, but then suddenly Covid arrived and we then had to get our skates on and run fast.” 

“We quickly recruited a lot of volunteers, more than 100 and  we divided the village into zones, a zone was a few streets and each zone has its own set of volunteers.  

“There were four of us in the core committee, who were organising all of this and we got lots of requests for all the normal things, shopping, prescriptions, posting letters, newspapers, giving people lifts to the vaccination centres in the later stages and hospital appointments, etc.  

“We just want to say a big 'thank you' to all our volunteers, because they have made such a difference to people’s lives.  

“They have done it with a smile on their face and for The Hub team personally we have enjoyed it and it has been incredibly hard work but it has made the whole of the three lockdowns pass very quickly.” 

The Hub also delivered 40 meals a week to people with the help of Mountain Catering, who are a small company based in Hemingford Abbots. 

The Cock Pub and restaurant in the heart of the village, is a popular favourite with the locals.   

Oliver Thain, the owner of The Cock said: “We have been open 20 years from this summer and it has been nice to welcome back local punters back into the garden space from lockdown easing and look forward to opening inside on May 17.” 

During the lockdown they have given the garden a serious renovation adding two pods, a tipi and a new landscape.  

New businesses were also launched in the pandemic, Caren Schofield started her new business in the village last month and quoted it was "the best decision" she has ever made. 

Caren launched grazing catering business Bonito Platito last year after quitting her full-time job in the NHS and says she has no regrets. 

