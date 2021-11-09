A two mile queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives. - Credit: Archant

The organisers of the Hemingford Grey Firework display have issued an apology after hour long queues formed due to people trying to get into the event.

On Saturday November 6, thousands of people turned up for the firework display but couldn’t get in, due to heavy queues on the Low Road and London Road.

Many people to took to social media to complain, one Facebook user wrote: "We was sat in traffic from Fenstanton towards St Ives for 50 minutes and missed it."

However the organisers of the event have now apologised to those people who were unable to get in.

Fireworks at the event - Credit: Archant

Organisers of the Hemingford Fireworks event said: “The committee of volunteers that run the annual local Fireworks in Hemingford display strive to deliver a safe and enjoyable event for our local community, supporting local groups, clubs and charities with proceeds from the event.

You may also want to watch:

“This year, several thousand local residents did have an amazing evening, however we saw an unprecedented and exponential increase in traffic associated with the event, which led to traffic disruption in the area and a number of guests being unable to reach the event.

An hour long queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives. - Credit: Archant

“We would like to apologise to all of those whose plans were disrupted on Saturday evening as a result of the unprecedented volumes of traffic at this years’ pyrotechnic event including those guests who did not reach the event.

“We are continuing to investigate the cause of this situation and will be working with the appropriate authorities to ensure action is taken to address the cause and prevent recurrence at future events.

“Whilst it is disappointing that we could not accommodate all of our guests and there are understandably some negative comments on social media these are in the minority with the majority supporting the event as being a success.”

One Facebook user felt quite strongly that the organisation of the event needs to be addressed.

She wrote: "We managed to eventually get in after parking in the field, however it took over and hour to get out of the field after the fireworks - no traffic marshalls, no traffic management from event organisers - total nightmare with young children in the car.

"Couldn't eat at the event as the queues for food were so long, and there were only three toilets."