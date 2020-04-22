The drugs were found in a chocolate tin The drugs were found in a chocolate tin

Zeeshan Ellam, 22, of no fixed address, was found at The Paddocks caravan site in Hemingford Grey on March 20.

On letting police enter the caravan officers immediately noted a strong smell of cannabis. Various drugs were found on the sofa, including wraps of the class B drug, cash, phones and wraps of cocaine.

Ellam was arrested on suspicion of possessing both class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

He also had drugs in his pockets and during a further search of the caravan officers discovered cocaine with a street value of up to £10,900, together with bundles of cash.

There was also drug dealing equipment, including weighing scales and an apparent drug debt sheet.

Police also found ecstasy tablets worth up to £100. The cannabis they discovered had a total street value of £1,120.

A total of 540g of another drug, believed to be an adulterant or cutting agent in cocaine, was also found in a Quality Street tub.

In police interview Ellam answered “no comment” to all questions asked by officers.

Sergeant Rob Taylor, who investigated, said: “A substantial amount of class A and B drugs have been taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire as a result of this conviction.

“Drugs wreak havoc on people’s lives, trapping them in addiction and causing misery for communities.

“Drug dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences such as burglary as people desperately try to feed their addiction.

“There is nowhere to hide in our county for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.”

Ellan appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on April 17 and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was sentenced on the same day where he was handed a total of six years in prison.

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to police online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.