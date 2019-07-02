Soaring temperatures and glorious sunshine on Saturday and Sunday saw huge crowds enjoy open gardens, vintage vehicles, bus rides, flower displays, and Morris dancing around the villages.Organisers said money raised from the event, which is still being counted, will go towards St Margaret's Church, in Hemingford Abbots, and to cover the cost of re-pointing the bell tower. Funds from last year's event went towards a spiral staircase for the church. Pam Bartlett, chairman of the flower festival committee, said people came from all over the region to attend the event, including from as far afield as Wales. She said: