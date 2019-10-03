We are asking readers to collect rubbish. If you are a school, a business, a community group, or even an individual, get involved and pick up rubbish you see on the streets and help keep Huntingdonshire looking clean and tidy.

All you have to do is get together with your friends and family, and organise a morning or afternoon of litter picking. It doesn't have to take very long, but the results will hep towards the Let's Talk Rubbish campaign.

So far we have had residents from Offord, St Neots and Hartford all get involved in the litter picks.

To get involved, collect bags of rubbish, and dispose of them in the correct bins. Then, send us pictures of your litter pick, alongside your name and how many bags of rubbish you have collected. As the weeks go by, our target is to collectively gather 1,000 bags of rubbish.

But the campaign doesn't stop there, if you are doing your bit to save the environment please let us know. It could be banning plastic cups from your office, or encouraging people to bring in their own water bottles. Whatever it is, please do let us know.

Tag us in your posts on social media by using the hashtag #Letstalkrubbish, give us a call, send an e-mail, or drop into our office.

INFO: To get involved in the campaign, e-mail Katie Ridley on katie.ridley@archant.co.uk.