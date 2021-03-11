Published: 6:10 AM March 11, 2021

Help is available for anyone experiencing mental health issues. - Credit: ARCHANT

Information on where to get help if you are experiencing mental health issues.

If you are in a crisis and need to talk to someone right now there are helplines staffed by trained people who are ready to help.

If you need urgent help, call: 111 and you need Option 2.

* The Samaritans on: 116123.

* MIND: 0300 1233393 or email: info@mind.org.uk. Or you can send a text message to 86463.

* If you are under 25 you can call The Mix on: 0808 8084994, on Friday/Saturday and Sunday.

* The Cambridgeshire CCG has lots of advice and information about staying well and improving wellbeing on its website at: www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk.

* If you are under 35 and struggling with suicidal feelings or concerned about someone else who may be struggling, you can call the Papyrus Hopeline UK on: 0800 068 4141, open weekdays from 10am till 10pm and weekends from 2pm till 10pm or text: 07786 209697.