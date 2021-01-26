Published: 7:00 AM January 26, 2021

Wood Green Animal Shelter in Godmanchester is offering help and support to dog owners who bought puppies in lockdown. - Credit: Wood Green

Huge numbers of people have welcomed puppies into their homes during the past year, many of which are now living happily, but some families are clearly struggling.

In the last three months of 2020, Wood Green’s Behaviour & Training Specialists supported 53 people with dogs under two years old, around problems including aggression, anxiety, separation issues and resource guarding.

In the same time period, Wood Green was contacted by 32 owners wanting to hand over dogs under a year old for a combination of behavioural, medical and lifestyle reasons.

Whilst Wood Green will do whatever it can to resolve any challenges faced by dog, cat and small pet owners, sometimes the owner decides the best option is to hand over their pet.

Linda Cantle, director of pet & owner support services at Wood Green said: “Admitting that you need help, or can no longer care for a pet, is an incredibly difficult decision – but it should not be a source of shame or embarrassment.

"As much as we encourage people to do their research before getting a pet, there are often unforeseen challenges and sometimes it simply doesn’t work out.

“This is what we are here for, so we encourage anyone struggling with a pet to contact Wood Green as soon as possible. We may be able to offer a solution through advice, behavioural support or financial support. If not, we have the facilities, the capacity and the expertise to find them a new home – whether they are on site, in a foster home or stay with their original owner during the rehoming process.”Anyone considering giving up a pet can be reassured that every dog in Wood Green’s care is given tailored medical and behavioural care to set them up for the best possible future, with lifelong support provided to their new owner as well.However big or small your issue, talk to Wood Green’s team on 0300 303 9333 or visit www.woodgreen.org.uk



