The school, which is proposed to be a Christian secondary school, is aiming to be open before the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

The proposed new school, which would be known as the Cornerstone Free School, has reached an agreement with Fulham Boys School, in London, to come under its umbrella.

Officials are currently in the process of applying for funding from the Department of Education.

A similar competition was launched at the same proposal phase when Fulham Boys School was hoping to open, with the winning kit design subsequently being worn by students at the school.

The committee for the proposed St Ives school has said that there is demand for a free school in Huntingdonshire. They say that currently, the only comprehensive, non-fee paying secondary school in Cambridgeshire that marries the ethos of Christian teachings with an outstanding curriculum is St Bede’s in Cambridge, which, they said, is over-subscribed.

Committee organiser for Cornerstone, Sarah Kerley, said: “We have two templates for people to choose from. There is a PDF for printing out, or an image if preferred to colour digitally on a computer. Both can be download from www.cornerstonefreeschool.org.uk/competition.

“Please remember that school colours are blue and yellow. People can also download the school logo from the website, should they want to incorporate it into their designs.

“Anyone can participate in this competition, but they must have signed our online register, www.cornerstonefreeschool.org.uk/register-interest/, so each design must be submitted from an e-mail address that we can reference against our list of current supporters.”

Designs can be submitted up until January 31. To submit a design, e-mail admin@cornerstonefreeschool.org.uk.

The winner will be announced in the Hunts Post in the new year.