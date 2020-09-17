Three Court of Appeal judges have ruled there was no discrimination on the grounds of sex and age when the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) raised the State Pension age.

The decision will affect some 4,000 women born in the 1950s in Huntingdonshire alone.

Master of The Rolls, Sir Terence Etherton, Lord Justice Sir Nicholas Underhill, and Lady Justice Dame Vivien Rose decided that governments in 1995 and 2011 were entitled to raise the women’s State Pension Age by several years without notice.

The decision relates to a Court of Appeal hearing held in July.

The judges unanimously rejected the arguments of the Backto60 campaign’s legal team that the women had been discriminated against when the law was changed so they had to work up to six more years to get their State Pensions.

The justices found that there had been no discrimination and no obligation to tell the women about the changes. They also found that the hearing had been lodged too late and was ‘substantially out of time’.

“This really is heartbreaking for the 4,000 1950s women in Huntingdonshire” said Heather Cook from Huntingdonshire Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI).

“It seems the British Justice system is incapable of recognising the fact that we have obviously been treated unfairly. We paid National Insurance contributions all our working lives on the understanding we would get our pensions at 60. We will carry on fighting and putting pressure on Parliament until we get what is morally due to us.”

On July 21/22, a virtual Court of Appeal hearing took place on behalf of the Back to 60Campaign after the High Court denied their case last October. Michael Mansfield QC and his team argued that 1950s women were discriminated against on the grounds of age and sex when their state pension age was changed from 60 to 66.

Three groups have been ‘fighting for pension justice’ - Backto60, Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI), and Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI).

