Published: 6:00 PM July 21, 2021

Fruit and vegetables could be prescribed by the NHS to encourage healthier eating. - Credit: Archant

Healthy food should be made cheaper - NOT prescribed by the already struggling NHS, say Hunts Post readers.

In our latest Facebook opinion post, we asked readers what they felt about experts suggesting that fruit and vegetables should be prescribed by GPs to encourage healthier eating.

And it was an overwhelming response from comments that it should be the last thing that medics do.

Debi Hogston said: “It is cheaper to buy a banana than a Mars bar. People just need to take responsibility for eating healthy. Education is key.”

Adam Macdonald said: “You’re having a laugh...I can't get a doctor's appointment when I'm ill how the hell is anyone going to get an appointment for fruit!”

It comes after England's National Food Strategy revealed last week that they wanted GPs to try prescribing a selection of fruit and vegetables to tackle unhealthy lifestyles.

The independent review also suggested that sugar and salt should be taxed.

The report, led by businessman Henry Dimbleby, said a rise in taxes could extend free school meal provision and support better diets among the poorest.

Boris Johnson said he would study the report and respond with proposals for future laws within six months.

Karen Miller said: “No, fruit and vegetables should not be prescribed but maybe some food education.

“I think this should be more prevalent in schools to teach kids how to cook simple yet healthy meals.

“Unfortunately when junk food is so much cheaper it doesn't always seem cost or time effective for people.”

Carol Burge said: “People have got all their priorities wrong. They have to have gadgets to play on so no time to cook cheap meals with vegetables.”

Becky JW said: “Just make healthy food cheap so everyone can make better choices without the huge price tag.... it really is that simple!

"Then make junk food more expensive.....If you want to make a salad buying all the stuff soon adds up, or buy a pizza and chips for half the price??? It's not rocket science!"

However, Laura de Stefano was in favour, saying: “Yes if it makes them [fruit and vegetables] more accessible to people who struggle to afford it!”

Look out for our Hunts Post Facebook posts and tell us what you think about the issues and stories in the news.