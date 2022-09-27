Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:00 AM September 27, 2022
The North West Anglia Trust are looking for volunteers to join the team at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Volunteer Services at Hinchingbrooke Hospital are looking for volunteers to join the team and fill a variety of roles.

There is something to suit everyone, from young volunteers, gardeners and Emergency Department support to front-of-house volunteers, meal time support and wayfinding services within the hospital.

Carol North, Head of Volunteering at North West Anglia Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke & Stamford Hospitals, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone considering a career in the NHS or who has some spare time and would like to put that to good use.

"Volunteers at our Trust reflect our local communities and range in age from 16– 94. They all share a passion for helping people.

"We currently have opportunities for those who want to make a real difference to the lives of our patients and give invaluable support to our staff.”

Gin Flach, Volunteer Dementia Champion at Hinchingbrooke, talked about the highlights of her role when helping one gentleman.

She said: "It was a pleasure to help him and was a very humbling experience."

For more details, contact: jo.travers@nhs.net or visit the North West Anglia Trust website.

