Visiting restrictions has been partially lifted at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford hospitals.

Visiting was reinstated from Wednesday, March 2 in some departments and wards.

Chief nurse for the Trust Jo Bennis said: “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to reintroduce visiting in a controlled way which still allows us to maintain the safety of our patients and staff, and reduce the risk of the virus spreading within our hospitals.

“We are still practising social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing and thorough hand hygiene. We also ask all visitors to ensure they have completed a lateral flow test on the day of their visit. Visitors will be asked to provide proof of a negative result by showing the email, or text notification sent when they register for the test on the government website or a via a photo. If you don’t have access to a smart device, then you can bring the completed test in with you in a sealed bag.”

"There are some departments and wards that will not be able to accommodate visitors. This has been challenging at times, but our staff are working really hard to support the patients in these areas as much as possible using our Letters to Loved One's initiative and by using the iPad facilities that are available across our wards.”