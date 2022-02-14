Several pop up vaccination clinics will be open across Cambridgeshire this half-term. - Credit: Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com

The Vaccinators have announced a special half-term tour throughout Cambridgeshire to provide anyone aged 12 or over with the Covid-19 vaccine or booster vaccination.

Several pop-up clinics will be open from February 14, including at the Huntingdon Commemoration Hall, Boots Huntingdon and the King Edward Community Centre in Chatteris, so young people off school this week can pop in at any time.

No appointment is necessary, and people do not need to bring any form ID or know their NHS number; however, teenagers aged 12-15 are asked to bring a parent or carer to the chosen vaccination clinic.

The chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Gary Howson, said: “Since those aged 12-15 became eligible to get the vaccine, we’ve seen a great response with nearly a third of all young people already double-jabbed.

"We want to make sure no young person gets left behind, so we’re making it easier than ever to get the vaccine by offering these brilliant pop-up clinics during half-term.

“Please remember it’s never too late to get your jab. Our friendly vaccination teams will be delighted to see you, no matter what dose you’re due for. If you’d rather book an appointment than visit a walk-in site, you can still book your vaccination online or by calling 119.”

For those aged 18 or over, the second dose is available eight weeks after the first dose.

For children aged 12-17, the wait for the second dose is 12 weeks unless the child or parent is at an at-risk group which means they are eligible to have the second dose eight weeks after the first. For proof of eligibility, a letter provided by the NHS must be shown at the clinic.

Nearly 300,000 children aged 12-15 in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have had their vaccine. Around 30 per cent of those aged 12-15 within the area have been double-vaccinated since the offer of a second dose opened in December last year.

The full range of pop-up clinics in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as well as a number of daily clinics that operate seven days a week, can be found on the Vaccinators on Tour website via www.thevaccinators.co.uk. Appointments can also be booked at a number of sites via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, or over the phone via 119.



















