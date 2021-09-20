News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Plea to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning as sign-ups drop

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:31 AM September 20, 2021   
Alison, Bhavani and Lourdes are asking for people to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Alison, Bhavani and Lourdes are asking for people to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning. - Credit: Marc Morris Photography

A cancer support advisor who has helped thousands of people across Huntingdonshire – has spoken of the urgent need to support a Macmillan Coffee Morning as sign-ups remain below average. 

Senior Macmillan welfare rights adviser, Bhavani Sarma, opened up about her work during Covid-19 at a coffee morning at Knebworth House with fellow advisors Alison Paterson and Lourdes Longalong. 

Senior Macmillan welfare rights adviser, Bhavani Sarma, has opened up about her work during Covid-19.

Senior Macmillan welfare rights adviser, Bhavani Sarma, has opened up about her work during Covid-19. - Credit: Marc Morris Photography

The trio have been providing vital information, care and support for people who’ve been dealt the blow of a cancer diagnosis during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The official date for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is next Friday September 24, but people are being encouraged to host one however and whenever suits them. 

However, sadly, Macmillan’s Coffee Morning has seen sign-ups drop more than three quarters below average for the second-year running. 

According to the charity, this dip could translate into a total income drop of as much as £40million and puts almost 200,000 people with cancer at risk of missing out on care from the charity’s nurses. 

Bhavani runs a vital service for people in Central Bedfordshire, Bedford, Peterborough and Huntingdonshire who need expert financial support following a cancer diagnosis.  

Bhavani is also the adviser who supported Kimbolton local Sarah Whiteman, who is primary carer to her husband Michael, 40, who is living with incurable brain cancer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
  2. 2 ‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’
  3. 3 Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton
  1. 4 Concerns over planned travel hub at railway station
  2. 5 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
  3. 6 Drug dealer who 'exploited vulnerable people' linked to 101 wraps of cocaine
  4. 7 Awards for firm celebrating 10th anniversary
  5. 8 Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road
  6. 9 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  7. 10 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed

“Our service is very much focussed on the long-term support people need to have financial stability going forward, rather than on the quick fixes we can make today," Bhavani explained.

“That means thinking about how we keep them afloat if they are no longer able to work, or which benefits they’ll be continuously entitled to if say, the side effects of treatment are expected to affect their health indefinitely.  

“It is so important that people are aware of the work we do right from the point they are diagnosed, even if they think they’ll never need a hand with money or would never be eligible for any state support."

Sign up to hold a Macmilan Coffee Morning at  macmillan.org.uk/coffee. You can also click the ‘events near you’ tab to find coffee mornings nearby. 

Charity News
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, is wanted by Thames Valley Police and has links to Huntingdon.

Cambs Live

Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Residents at Eynesbury's Mobile Home Park in St Neots are being charged £18 for water 

St Neots Mobile Home residents say they are facing 'water poverty'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Cambs Live

Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/6/2020 of the Red Arrows perform a flypast over Scarborough Castle in North York

Here's where to see the Red Arrows fly over Cambridgeshire today

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon