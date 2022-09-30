(From L to R) Village shop owners Balvir Kaur Lehal, Suni Singh Lehal with Anil Sharma, MP Jonathan Djanogly, Dawn Pupins and David O'Brian. - Credit: Bob Johnson

Two new defibrillators installed and unveiled in Alconbury have been called into action five times between them in under two months.

Alconbury Parish Council helped to install the new defibrillators with David O'Brian, East of England Ambulance First Responder, at the village Memorial Hall and Nisa shop and Post Office on August 3.

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly then helped unveil the defibrillators on September 24 as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the benefits of the life-saving equipment already plain to see.

Dawn Pupins and David O'Brian alongside the defibrillator at Alconbury Memorial Hall. - Credit: Bob Johnson

"The key thing that struck me was that we got two new ones, and they had only been in place for a matter of days, and they had been used five times," said Bob Johnson, the vice-chairman of Alconbury Parish Council.

"It just shows where the need is. That was a bit shocking, I thought."

The defibrillator at the NISA and post office was funded through the Parish Council by a Wooley Wind Farm Grant, which helps to support community projects near the farm.

The proposal was supported by Anil Sharma, the Alconbury pharmacy owner, who allowed for electrical installation through his pharmacy and covered the installation costs.

Bob said: "Every step has been fully supported by the village shop owners, and this defibrillator is dedicated in memory of Pat, our village Postmaster and friend of the village."

A plaque in memory of Pat, a "well-known character in the village", was placed above the defibrillator.

The plague above the shop defibrillator dedicated to Pat, the postmaster. - Credit: Bob Johnson

The second defibrillator at the village Memorial Hall was funded by a Tesco 'blue token' Community Grant, which was bid for and won by resident Dawn Pupins.

Shoppers take a blue token to vote in store for a good cause, and the projects with the most tokens receive funding from Tesco.

Bob added: “It’s been a good coordination effort between all the various bodies and the ambulance service.”

“It was a real community effort.”

The village has a third defibrillator at the Sports and Social Club, and Bob hopes to install a fourth defibrillator in the Eastern End of the village soon to ensure they have "really good coverage".

The Parish Council will now hold familiarisation sessions for the public with David O'Brian to see how they work and, if called upon, be able to save someone's life.