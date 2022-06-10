Hospital volunteers from Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, were treated to a 'thank you' tea party. - Credit: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

A special tea party arranged by North West Anglia Foundation Trust took place in Stilton this week to thank volunteers at three local hospitals for giving their time to help the staff and patients.

The event was coordinated as part of Volunteers Week 2022, a week that takes place every year to recognise the fantastic contribution that volunteers make to communities and to say thank you.

The Trust run Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals and have 376 volunteers.

Head of volunteering, Carol North, said: "Demand for volunteer support has been really high, and despite having volunteers shielding due to Covid-19, they still provided almost 45,000 hours of support to our patients and staff last year.

"We have recently introduced a new volunteer team into our Emergency Department, which has made a big difference to patients and staff, by getting the patients refreshments, helping them connect with loved ones and by keeping them company."

“Our volunteers have really pulled together for every request we’ve had over the past year, and I want to say a big thank you, your contribution is much appreciated."

The Trust is looking for new volunteers for several roles across their three sites. For details, job roles and how to join, visit www.nwangliaft.NHS.uk and search Volunteering.







