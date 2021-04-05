Published: 7:50 AM April 5, 2021

While most of us can't wait to get back to some normality - experts have warned that the aftermath on Covid-19 will continue to impact our mental health for some time to come.

It can take the average of 66 days for people to form a new habit - and as England is set to resurface from its third lockdown - it’s no wonder some people have got used to a different way of life.

Feelings of uncertainty can cause added stress and those who have suffered coronavirus can still be struggling with the lingering effects from the aftermath of the illness.

There are also people who have enjoyed having a quieter pace of life during lockdown – no early morning commute and a better work/life balance with the family.

Whatever you are feeling – know that it is ok.

Mental health charity Mind is encouraging people to take things day by day when faced with new rules around meeting loved ones and getting back out to shops, pubs and restaurants.

A spokesperson for Mind said: “Lockdown has been difficult for many of us, for lots of different reasons.

“In full lockdown things might have felt more certain or predictable, as the rules were clearer.

“But now that lockdown restrictions are easing things might feel less clear, and there may be new challenges. It can feel stressful when things are changing.

“Change and uncertainty can also be very tiring so you may be feeling exhausted from the stress of managing all the uncertainty.

“You may be grieving for people who have died, or from other types of loss, such as the loss of a job, opportunities or a sense of community.

“Everyone has their own response to lockdown changes, and it’s important to take things at your own pace.”

The Hunts Post asked readers on our Facebook pages if they were concerned about life after restrictions ease.

Dawn Donaldson said: “I worry about the aftermath and other peoples fear. I worry that when mask restrictions are lifted people will still give abuse to people who step too close to them. That kind of thing is what concerns me.

“So, I worry that people won’t allow us to move on back to the old way of life even when it is possible.”

Alex Diram said: “I’m not worried at all, but we should prepare to have colds, flu and other bugs that we've not been exposed to for a year.”

Emma Freeman added: “Worrying about things that might or might not happen is like sitting in a rocking chair. It passes the time but it doesn't get you anywhere.”

While Stuart Wren commented: “We will be the same as we were before at some point.. Just need to give it time and let people build their confidence up if being around other people again.”

Readers are also being encouraged to take part in our survey – which is embed in the online article.

Mind is urging those who may feel anxious or depressed once coming out of lockdown to start talking about how they feel.

The charity continued: “It might feel hard to start talking about how you are feeling.

“But many people find that sharing their experiences can help them feel better. It may be that just having someone listen to you and show they care can help in itself.

“If you aren't able to open up to someone close to you, you can call Samaritans any time on 116 123.

“If you are struggling with your mental health, it is ok to ask for help. A good place to start is by speaking to your GP, or your mental health team if you have one.

“The NHS and other services have adapted to the coronavirus outbreak. There are video and telephone appointments available, if you need to speak to someone.”