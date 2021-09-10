Video

Published: 11:36 AM September 10, 2021

CPSL Mind has launched an animated film to show people how to reach out to someone with suicidal thoughts. - Credit: CPSL Mind

A Cambridgeshire mental health charity has launched an animated film to show people how to reach out to someone with suicidal thoughts.

CPSL Mind has revealed the tool today (September 10) to raise awareness of people struggling as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Created alongside those with lived experience of suicidal thoughts and supported by Cambridge-based video game company Jagex, the film gives guidance on how anyone can reach out to help others in crisis.

“Suicide prevention really is everybody’s business,” says Aly Anderson, chief executive of CPSL Mind.

“We can all learn how to spot the signs that someone might be having suicidal thoughts, to have open conversations and to help an individual at risk to stay safe.”

This animation is designed to empower people to ask directly about suicide if they are worried about someone.

It guides them through an intervention using the acronym ASK – actively listen, safety plan and know your limitations.

Aly added: “Supporting someone who is suicidal does not make you responsible for them long term. And looking after yourself afterwards is vital.

“We hope this animation will help take away some of the fear and concern that people have around talking openly about suicide and supporting those at risk.”

Cindy Da Costa, who moved from Poland to Peterborough when she was 13, is certain that the animation will help.

Cindy slid into depression at a young age and did not know there was a wealth of help available.

Cindy Da Costa, from Peterborough, now works with CPSL Mind to help others with depression. - Credit: CPSL Mind

Since getting involved as a campaign maker at CPSL Mind, she has reached out to friends and posted on social media about her involvement and signposted others to help.

“I want people to know there is hope. And that there are organisations out there to help. If you don’t want to talk face-to-face with someone you can email or text instead.”

To watch the STOP Suicide animation and to find crisis resources, helplines and training opportunities, visit www.stopsuicidepledge.org