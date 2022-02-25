Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
St Neots Rowing Club complete 24 hour row for charity

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:30 PM February 25, 2022
Some of the members from the St Neots Rowing Club in position ahead of their 24 hour rowing challenge.

A group of St Neots Rowing Club members have completed a 24-hour rowing challenge to raise money for the local children's charity, Dreamdrops.

At the time of writing, the Rowing Club have raised £3832, surpassing their £3000 target.

Dreamdrops, based in St Ives, is a charity that provides support for children being nursed in the local community and at Hinchingbrooke hospital.

Members embarked on the challenge at the Rowing Club and continuously rowed from 5pm February 12 to 5pm February 13 using indoor rowing machines, also known as ergometers.

To share the workload, participants were split into three teams, a team of 2, a team of 4 and a team of 6, and they attempted to complete as many Kilometres as possible.

Families and others members supported the participants by popping by, bringing doughnuts, sending messages and video calling throughout the challenge.

If you wish to donate, you can do so by searching https://tinyurl.com/yyrytftn.





