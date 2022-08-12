A life-saving defibrillator has been mounted in St Neots thanks to donations from St Neots Rotary Club, St Neots Voluntary Welfare Association (VWA) and St Neots Golf Club ‘Captains Charity’.

The defibrillator was provided to the town on July 6 and mounted outside on the wall of the VWA building in Church Walk.

The device is readily available for any emergencies if they were to occur in the town's high street area.

VWA manager Andy Shaw said: “It is very reassuring to have this defibrillator so close to the centre and situated at this end of the town.

"We all know that in a critical emergency, valuable seconds can be lost whilst waiting for an ambulance, so this will give those in need a far better chance, and our thanks go to the Rotary club for it.”

The emergency 999 services will provide the access code to the defibrillator cabinet for when an emergency happens.

Further details of the Voluntary Welfare Association are available from their website: www.stneotsvwa.org.uk.