Special Report

No NHS dental practices are able to take on new NHS patients in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: Archant

Over the next few weeks, The Hunts Post will be looking into the issue of lack of NHS dentistry for individuals living in and around the district.

We will be reporting the latest statistics and speaking to Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the British Dental Association (BDA), those who are struggling to book appointments, our MPs and dentists who find themselves at the front end of this issue..

We will also be revealing our readers' views on what the lack of NHS dentists means for them and their families, as well as talking to healthcare professionals for their advice.

Currently, there are no NHS dentists in Huntingdonshire accepting new NHS patients, meaning many people are forced to take desperate and drastic measures.

In August, The Hunts Post reported from research conducted by the BBC that of the 45 dental practices in Cambridgeshire with NHS contracts, all confirmed they were no longer accepting adult patients.

The latest NHS dental figures from the BDA for 2021/22 show that more than 40 million NHS dental appointments have been lost since lockdown.

In Cambridgeshire, 32 per cent of adults saw a dentist in the last 24 months, and 45 per cent of children were seen in the last 12 months.

That data compares to 45.6 per cent of adults and 57.6 per cent of children in the same time period in the last full year pre-pandemic (2018/19), highlighting a plummet in provision.

Founder of Toothless in Huntingdon, Simon Brignell, who is campaigning for an NHS dentist for everyone, says the group has seen evidence that around five dentists in the area have completely closed their doors to NHS patients since November 21.

Simon said: "It's often said that the cost of living crisis in the UK is forcing people into a 'Heat or Eat' situation. Given the concurrent NHS dentistry crisis, I think it's more 'Heat, Eat or Teeth'.

In coming special reports, we will be expanding further on this research and digging deeper to find out how the district's lack of accessibility to NHS dentistry is impacting people's lives.

If you have any relevant information about the above or would like to give us your opinion on the lack of NHS dental appointments in Cambridgeshire, email: alexander.gilham@archant.co.uk