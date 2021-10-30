News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Focus on men's mental health in QR code initiative with St Neots FC

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:25 AM October 30, 2021
ABC Life Support has launched their QR code to support men's mental health.

ABC Life Support has launched their QR code to support men's mental health. - Credit: ABC

A St Neots based social enterprise company is working with St Neots Town FC to raise awareness of men's mental health during November. 

The mental health awareness team at ABC Life Support have developed a QR code which aims to help men access information on mental health.

ABC will be working with St Neots Town Football Club who have agreed to publish the QR code in their programme throughout November.  

The aim of the initiative is to make it easier for men to access information and to help raise awareness of mental health issues they face.  

They are hoping to roll this out to other clubs too, along with giving access to the QR code through social media.   

“Being able to access this information via technology is a great way to engage those who maybe wouldn’t think to do so,” said Tony Sigrist. 

“Working with our local team to reach their supporters is at the core of this initiative and potentially just the start.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Lucky Huntingdonshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
  2. 2 Police warning after deer hit by car near Huntingdon
  3. 3 Apology issued after red dust covers parts of St Neots
  1. 4 Man in court charged with stealing from HDC parking meters
  2. 5 Emergency services close St Neots road after medical emergency
  3. 6 Huntingdon Town Mayor opens new Wood Green Animal Charity shop
  4. 7 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  5. 8 New 'Uber' style bus service TING to launch this month
  6. 9 Take our quiz and find out how well you know the town of St Neots
  7. 10 OBE for Huntingdon businessman who champions international trade

“We are hoping to spread the word to help as many men as possible throughout November.” 

To visit the landing page for mental health support, scan the QR code pictured. 

Mental Health
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Intricate last stage of viaduct removal this weekend.

See photos of the intricate final stages of the Huntingdon Viaduct removal

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Planners have refused an application to convert The Chequers pub in St Neots into a family home.

Huntingdonshire District Council

House application rejected as loss of St Neots pub would be 'harmful'

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Footage showed Robert Parkins running away after he killed Alex Fitzpatrick.

24 Hours in Police Custody: This is what happened to Alex Fitzpatrick

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Alex Fitzpatrick

St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon