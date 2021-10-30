ABC Life Support has launched their QR code to support men's mental health. - Credit: ABC

A St Neots based social enterprise company is working with St Neots Town FC to raise awareness of men's mental health during November.

The mental health awareness team at ABC Life Support have developed a QR code which aims to help men access information on mental health.

ABC will be working with St Neots Town Football Club who have agreed to publish the QR code in their programme throughout November.

The aim of the initiative is to make it easier for men to access information and to help raise awareness of mental health issues they face.

They are hoping to roll this out to other clubs too, along with giving access to the QR code through social media.

“Being able to access this information via technology is a great way to engage those who maybe wouldn’t think to do so,” said Tony Sigrist.

“Working with our local team to reach their supporters is at the core of this initiative and potentially just the start.

“We are hoping to spread the word to help as many men as possible throughout November.”

To visit the landing page for mental health support, scan the QR code pictured.