The Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN) charity have held a celebration to mark the fact that they now have a permanent meeting place.

The charity arm of HCCN will hold its support sessions at Bradbury House, in Huntingdon, and an official opening ceremony was held at the venue on Friday.

The event was attended by the deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Daryl Brown, Huntingdon mayor, Cllr David Landon-Cole, HCCN supporter Graham Moore, and volunteers and nursing staff.

The HCCN charity operates across Huntingdonshire, empowering people with a diagnosis of cancer to play an active role in managing their health. Support is offered during and after treatment and for those living with, or recovering from cancer.

The charity, which works alongside the HCCN community nursing team, funds and delivers a range of activities, supporting adults with the physical and emotional aspects of coping with cancer.

Jan Davis, one of the trustees of HCCN, said: "Without doubt, the fantastic support the whole team provides makes a massive difference to peoples’ well-being and their ability to live with cancer. We hear many lovely stories of the positive impact the team makes on peoples’ lives, at the darkest of times.

Jan Davis at Bradbury House in Huntingdon on Friday.

"It’s been the charity’s aspiration to have our own place for a number of years – which I still refer to as 'Susan’s house' [Susan Moore].

"To be able to rent Bradbury House every Friday enables us to test our ability and resilience to run a full programme of activities in our own space.

"Every aspect of the support HCCN offers to people is provided through the charity, free of charge. Everyone involved in running the charity volunteers their time freely. To continue this work we need funds available to assist people - and ensure that those in need, receive the vital help and support they deserve.

"The wonderful thing about HCCN is the resilience, imagination and sheer hard work put in by so many people."

Graham Moore, whose wife Susan was instrumental in setting up the HCCN nursing team and the charity with Gini Melesi, and sadly died from cancer in September, 2020, said: "Susan's commitment to HCCN was boundless. She was constantly seeking new projects to help members live with, and live after, cancer.

Graham Moore at the event at Bradbury House in Huntingdon.

"Her ultimate ambition was to create an HCCN hub, a welcoming place for people with cancer and their families.

"It was wonderful, of course, to see Susan's work recognised with local and national awards but her unrealised ambition was to find that welcoming place that could be called a home for HCCN, where various activities could be delivered under one roof."



