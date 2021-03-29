Published: 1:22 PM March 29, 2021

Two of the tennis courts at One Leisure in St Ives are now open - Credit: Archant

Outdoor fitness classes – such as bootcamps, HIIT and Zumba – will return from today (March 29) at One Leisure centres in Hunts.

Tennis courts at One Leisure St Ives Outdoor centre will also reopen for public use and be available for customers to hire seven-days-a-week.

Classes will be available at centres in Huntingdon, Ramsey, St Ives (California Road) and St Neots. Availability and times will vary by site.

The announcement comes as outdoor fitness activities are able to resume today (March 29) in line with the Government’s roadmap on lifting restrictions across England.

There will be a variety of classes available, from bootcamps to HIIT as well as Rightstart classes and walking sports.

Paul France, One Leisure business and operations manager, said: “Being active improves physical wellbeing which in turn can improve mental wellbeing, through feeling better in ourselves, focusing on what we what to do and dealing with difficult times.

“The team at One Leisure are pleased to provide fitness facilities to our local community and cannot wait to reopen leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools in the coming weeks.”

For tennis courts, customers will be required to supply their own equipment, including rackets and balls, and safe waiting zones and spaced bookings will be created to allow staff time to clean touch points around the court between bookings.

The buildings at One Leisure centres will remain closed to the public and customers will be required to book courts online before arriving.

All outdoor fitness classes are offered on a pay as you go basis at £4.80 per class and must be booked and paid for in advance.

You don’t have to be a member to book, outdoor classes are available to book online, via the website at www.oneleisure.net or One Leisure app, up to a week in advance.

Tennis court bookings can also be made online or One Leisure app, on a ‘pay as you play’ basis with courts hired out for a 55-minute time slot, at £5.25 per court.

An annual tennis court pass is also available to purchase at £35.



