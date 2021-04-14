News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Get active outdoors as One Leisure relaunch fitness activities

Clare Butler

Published: 8:00 AM April 14, 2021   
Get active outdoors as One Leisure relaunch fitness activities. - Credit: HDC

Outdoor sport and health activities have been relaunched at One Leisure centres across Huntingdonshire. 

Walking sports such as football and netball, RightStart exercise classes for older adults, free fitness classes in the local country parks, health walks, under five activities and adaptive bike sessions are just some of the activities on offer. 

It comes as Huntingdonshire District Council’s One Leisure Active Lifestyles Team have seen familiar faces return to their venues since lockdown restrictions started to ease last week.  

Under current restrictions, all sessions are being held outdoors before bringing classes back indoors from May 17. 

New participants are welcome to join sessions. To find out more about the activities you could get involved with email activelifestyles@huntingdonshire.gov.uk or call 01480 388111. 

Look out for more activities being added as restrictions continue to ease. 

One Leisure can also be found online on Facebook (@HDCactivelifestyles), Twitter (@HDC_Active) and Instagram (@HDC_Active) or via the website at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/leisure/one-leisure-active-lifestyles-team/ 




