Published: 7:00 AM May 12, 2021

Nurses will be honoured for their tireless dedication in helping care for those in need on May 12 - and here in Huntingdonshire we wanted to share our own special thank you.

International Nurses Day 2021, which has the theme “Nurses: A Voice to Lead", will mark the 201th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who was believed to be the founder of modern nursing.

The day celebrates the tireless efforts of nurses in maintaining public health – even more so over the last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here at the Hunts Post, we asked our readers to share their thank you messages and pictures on social media to feature in this special article.

Charmain Thorpe said: “Lisa Thorpe is the most selfless district nurse ever, always going above and beyond. As she says ‘it's not just a job’.

“She started with nothing married an amazing man, raised two children and put herself through uni to get where she is today whilst being an amazing nanny.

“She;s battled Covid and still continues to nurse. Thanks mum, love you millions xxxxx”

Lisa Thorpe is the "most selfless district nurse ever", says daughter Charmain. - Credit: Supplied

Mandy Hall said: “A massive thankyou to the nurses on Aspen ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital they; looked after and cared for my husband Brian Hall for eight days until he was well enough to come home. Thankyou from us both.”

Amanda Buckenham said: “I want to say a massive thank you to all the nurses in A and E Aspen ward and pear tree ward.

“Their love care and composition is amazing. I can't thank them enough for what they did for my husband Gary.

“It's awful being critically ill at any time, it's even worse in a pandemic when you can't see your family.

“They cared for Gary with love humour and professionalism. That made a hard time easier to cope with.”

Mandie Edwards said: “The amazing young lady Charlotte Jayne Wallwein works very hard and has achieved so much during this very difficult period. Because she is dedicated to her job, which she loves, then nothing is too much trouble.

“I'm very proud."

Charlotte Jayne Wallwein has worked "very hard and achieved so much". - Credit: Supplied

Denise Mallas said: "Integration at it's best day and night district nurses covering Huntingdonshire 24/7, wearing scrubs kindly made by local volunteers."

Jodie Smith said: “Thank you to all the neonatal nurses who looked after this little lady when she was born 15 weeks early. Oxford John Radcliffe and at Hinchingbrooke special care.”

Jodie Smith thanked the neonatal nurses who looked after "this little lady". - Credit: Jodie Smith

Mandy Ward said: “Thank you to the staff in Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for looking after my 11-year-old son who had covid Pneumonia in November 2020.

Mandy Ward thanked the nurses who cared for her 11-year-old son in November last year. - Credit: Mandy Ward

Penny Moulds said: “The team of nurses from HCCN have been amazing through the pandemic supporting and treating cancer patients.

“They work alongside the team at the Woodlands and are always at end of phone answering any questions and offering advice visiting patients in their own homes to do blood tests and treatments, keeping them safe and secure. Couldn't ask for a better team x.”

The HCCN nurses who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. - Credit: Supplied

Kirstie Freeman said: “My amazing best friend Nikki Jayne fantastic nurse and pretty good at DIY xx”

Not only is Nikki Jayne a fantastic nurse - but a dab hand at DIY too! - Credit: Kirstie Freeman

Amethyst Breedon said: “Thank you to the amazing surgeon and staff at Peterborough City Hospital.”

Tony and Ruth Peak said: We would like to nominate our daughter Sarah Birks for a mention. She is a dedicated practice nurse and has worked tirelessly organising Covid-19 clinics at her surgery. Sarah is kind, thoughtful and has a wonderful way of making everyone feel special. We are so proud of her and today is her day to know just how special and loved she is by us all."

Cassie Patricia-ann Upfold said: “Not just nurses, but health care assistants too.

“My sister Charlie is a nurse at Hinchingbrooke Hospital working on ITU all the way though Covid too.

“My other sister Gina is a HCA at also at Hinchingbrooke Hospital working on the covid wards. Both of them worked overtime during covid and Gina even ended up getting Covid.”

Hayley Lawrence said: “My sister, Karin MacLeod, works at Addenbrookes hospital. Prior to working at Addenbrookes, she was ward sister on Apple tree ward Hinchingbrooke.

“She has worked tirelessly throughout the whole pandemic and I am incredibly proud to call her not only my sister, but my best friend as well.”

Hayley Lawrence thanked her sister Karin MacLeod from Addenbrookes Hospital. - Credit: Hayley Lawrence

Cate Clark said: “Big thank you to all the Bourn Hall nurses.”

The nurses from Bourn Hall who care tirelessly for others. - Credit: Cate Clark

Lesley Balls said: “A massive shout out to all staff at Hinchingbrooke (not just nurses) who have had a challenging year particularly AAU and Cherry Tree who have lost valued colleagues not just to Covid.

“To Walnut who have been working across Walnut and Aspen ward.

“To Birch who went from elective surgery to a Covid receiving ward. To all Covid receiving wards and all nurses who have been redeployed. As well as all the specialist nurses who have had an increased work load over the last year.”

Loraine Harris said: “Thank you Alconbury Surgery and their amazing Covid clinic team.”

The staff at Alconbury Surgery and their Covid clinic team. - Credit: Loraine Harris

Jo Bennis, chief nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “International Nurses Day is a chance for us to reflect on the fantastic work our nurses do day-in, day-out and I want to thank all of our nurses for their hard work and support, especially over the last year.

"Despite the challenges Covid-19 has thrown our way, they have continued to deliver the highest standard of care.

"Their dedication to our patients and each other has been inspiring and it is a privilege to be chief nurse, leading such a fantastic team of nursing colleagues.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and kind words.”