Special Report

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara have addressed the lack of NHS dentists and appointments available in the district. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara have addressed the district's NHS dentistry crisis.

No NHS dentists are taking new NHS patients in Huntingdonshire, according to Dental Choices, and residents are becoming desperate.

Readers of The Hunts Post shared their stories with us last week, highlighting how the lack of available NHS appointments and dentists has forced some to do DIY fillings or drive hundreds of miles to see someone.

Jonathan Djanogly said: "I am aware that a number of local dentist practices have unfortunately stopped offering appointments for NHS dentistry.

"Given the impact this has had on many of my constituents, I have raised the issue directly with health ministers.

"My colleague Therese Coffey MP, the health secretary, has made clear that improving access to NHS dentistry will be one of her key priorities in the role over the coming months.

"In recognition of the fact that many patients face additional challenges in accessing NHS dentists, the Government provided £50 million of funding across England at the start of 2022 to support the delivery of 350,000 additional dental appointments.

"The Government is also working with the dental profession to further reduce barriers of access to dentists. This includes changing the way dentists are paid for treatments, improving communication with patients and making it easier to recruit dentists."

"In the meantime, if a patient cannot access an urgent dental appointment through a practice, I urge them to contact 111 for assistance."

The latest NHS dental figures from the British Dental Association for 2021/22 illustrated that in Cambridgeshire, the number of adults and children who had not seen an NHS dentist had increased by more than 10 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Shailesh Vara, MP, said: “I continue to receive correspondence from constituents who are experiencing difficulties getting access to NHS dental treatment, with a lack of appointments an issue which many are struggling with.

"I welcome the fact that Thérèse Coffey MP, the health secretary, has made clear that improving access to NHS dentistry will be one of her key priorities over the coming months, and I will be following this up with her.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK? If you own a dental practice or work in dentistry, please let us know the challenges you are facing and share your side of the story by emailing: alexander.gilham@archant.co.uk.







